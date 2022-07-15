The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday, July 15 trolled the Shiv Sena-led Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) over the Mumbai potholes. Ahead of BMC elections 2022 in State, BJP criticised Shiv Sena by making an animated video that originates from the scene of Allu Arjun playing the role of the character Pushpa Raj says the dialogue "Main Jhukega Nahi".

BJP Mumbai tweets "If Pushpa was made in Mumbai" and tagged Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray in a tweet.

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)