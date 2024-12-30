The Income Tax Department has extended the deadline for the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024 from December 31, 2024, to January 31, 2025. This extension provides significant relief to taxpayers who are yet to apply, as they will avoid a 10% additional tax penalty that would have applied after the original deadline. The scheme allows taxpayers to settle ongoing disputes by paying a reduced amount of tax. Income Tax Relief for Salaried Employees: Will Nirmala Sitharaman Cut Tax Rates for Those Earning up to INR 15 Lakh in Union Budget 2025?

Income Tax Relief for Taxpayers as CBDT Extends Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme 2024 Deadline

CBDT extends due date for determining amount payable as per column (3) of Table specified in section 90 of Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme, 2024 from 31st December, 2024 to 31st January, 2025. Circular No. 20/2024 dated 30.12.2024 issuedhttps://t.co/uYGf1Oh3g2 pic.twitter.com/agjuRsMHqg — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) December 30, 2024

