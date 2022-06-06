The Indian Railways has increased the limit of booking maximum 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and the limit of booking maximum 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked and that one of the passengers in the ticket to be booked is verifiable through Aadhaar. At present, maximum 6 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is not Aadhaar linked and maximum 12 tickets in a month can be booked online on IRCTC website/app by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked.

Check Tweet:

Indian Railways has decided to increase the limit of booking a maximum of 6 tickets in a month to 12 tickets by a user ID that is not Aadhaar linked & the limit of booking a maximum of 12 tickets in a month to 24 tickets by a user ID which is Aadhaar linked: Indian Railways pic.twitter.com/FFndQ03o8i — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)