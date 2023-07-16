In a recent advisory by South Western Railway, the passengers are urged to savour the beauty of Dudhsagar Falls in Goa from ‘within the coach’ only. Walking on/along tracks not only endangers your own safety but is also an offence under Section 147, 159 of Railway Act, and it can also endanger safety of trains, it added. The Railways further said that de-boarding at Dudhsagar or any other station along the Braganza Ghat is prohibited, requesting passengers to co-operate & follow the rules. 'Don’t Be Bitter, Stop Litter': Indian Railways Urges Passengers To Keep Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Vande Bharat Express Clean After Trash Found in New Train.

