An IndiGo Airlines flight faced a harrowing ordeal at Chennai Airport on Saturday as it was forced to abort its landing immediately after touchdown due to Cyclone Fengal’s intense weather conditions. Shocking video footage shows the aircraft struggling amidst powerful crosswinds and low visibility. Passengers onboard described the experience as terrifying. The incident occurred as Cyclone Fengal unleashed heavy rains and severe winds across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Chennai Airport was closed until 4 AM Sunday following the event. Authorities continue to monitor the situation as the cyclone slowly weakens. Cyclone Fengal Update: 3 Die in Rain-Related Incidents in Chennai As Cyclonic Storm Crosses Puducherry Coasts (Watch Video).

IndiGo Flight Aborts Landing Amid Cyclone Fengal at Chennai Airport

फेंगल तूफान से कई राज्यों में मौसम खराब है। चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर एक फ्लाइट लैंड के दौरान क्रैश होने से बची। यहां कल रात तक 24 डोमेस्टिक फ्लाइट कैंसिल हुईं, 26 उड़ानों में देरी हुई। pic.twitter.com/WANhRljGrK — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 1, 2024

