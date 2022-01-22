The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League would be played in India, confirmed BCCI sources. All the matches are likely to be played in Mumbai and reportedly there would be no crowd present.

See Tweet:

#IPL2022 will be in India only. It will be in Mumbai and will be without a crowd: Top BCCI sources to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

Likely Venues for IPL 2022:

#IPL2022 will be held in India without a crowd. Likely venues are Wankhede Stadium, Cricket Club of India (CCI), DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai & Pune if needed: Top sources in BCCI to ANI — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2022

