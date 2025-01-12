The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website and mobile app is down for hundreds and thousands of users today, January 12. This is the third time IRCTC's website and mobile app have gone down in the last 45 days. Several passengers who were trying to book Tatkal tickets on the IRCTC website and app got a message stating "Downtime Message". Users took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their disappointment and frustration. One user said, "IRCTC down as usual in peak times," while a second user wrote, "IRCTC is worst!" A third user said the IRCTC portal was down. IRCTC Down: Outage Hits Indian Railways Website and Mobile App Due to Maintenance Work, Users Unable To Book Tatkal Tickets; Second Such Incident in a Month.

IRCTC Down for Several Users

IRCTC down as usual in peak times. No one is gonna react and save this site, ever. Please help us from this pathetic site. @IRCTCofficial @RailMinIndia @RailwaySeva @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/NvlHcCs7pZ — UR (@UdayRon) January 12, 2025

User Expresses Frustration

Your Portal Again Down? X User Asks

Hello @IRCTCofficial Your Portal Again Down भाई ये क्या चल रहा है हर दूसरे दिन डाउन हो जाता है pic.twitter.com/MUMlR4eHBD — PAPPU SINGH (@Pappu_Singh1) January 12, 2025

