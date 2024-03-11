Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and updated him on recent developments in the fighting in the Gaza Strip. Both sides also discussed the effort to release the hostages and the issue of humanitarian assistance amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. “The Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor and the Indian Ambassador to Israel also participated in the meeting”, read a tweet by Israel PMO. PM Narendra Modi Gets Phone Call From Benjamin Netanyahu for Update on Israel Situation, Conveys 'India Stands Firmly With Israel and Condemns All Forms of Terrorism'.

Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu Meets NSA Ajit Doval

The Director of the National Security Council, the Prime Minister's Foreign Policy Advisor and the Indian Ambassador to Israel also participated in the meeting. pic.twitter.com/epJd1CsVDW — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 11, 2024

