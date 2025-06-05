Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar became emotional while addressing the media following the tragic stampede outside Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB’s IPL victory celebration, which left 11 dead and over 70 injured. “It hurts to see little children, I have seen their pain,” he said, visibly shaken. Shivakumar admitted the government underestimated the crowd, which exceeded 3 lakh despite the stadium’s 35,000 capacity. Apologising for the tragedy, he criticised the BJP for politicising the incident. All government events on Friday, except a cabinet meeting, have been cancelled as a mark of respect for the victims. The government has promised to investigate and take administrative lessons to prevent such tragedies in the future. Bengaluru Stadium Stampede: Karnataka High Court Takes Suo Motu Notice of Chaos Outside Chinnaswamy, Hearing at 2:30 PM Today.

DK Shivakumar Breaks Down Over Bengaluru Tragedy

#WATCH | Bengaluru: Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar breaks down as he comes out to address the media for the first time after the #BengaluruStampede. pic.twitter.com/1GDMZOBAm4 — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)