A tragic accident occurred on the Yamuna Expressway when a dumper truck collided with two cars, leading to the death of Dr. Vishakha Tripathi, the elder daughter of Jagadguru Kripalu Ji Maharaj. The incident took place near Dankaur, Greater Noida, while the three daughters were travelling to Delhi. Dr Vishakha Tripathi succumbed to her injuries, while her sisters, Dr Shyama Tripathi and Dr Krishna Tripathi, sustained serious injuries in the crash. Both are currently in critical condition and have been admitted to the Apollo Hospital in Delhi for urgent medical care. The collision occurred when the dumper truck struck the cars from behind, causing a massive impact. Dr Vishakha, who was the eldest among the sisters, passed away at the scene, leaving the family in shock. ‘He's a Very Foolish Boy’: Swami Rambhadracharya Ji Reacts To Viral Video of Abhinav Arora aka Bal Sant Baba Being Removed From Stage, Says ‘I Scolded Him in Vrindavan Too’ (Watch Video).

Prem Mandir Founder's Eldest Daughter Vishakha Tripathi Killed

कृपालु जी महाराज की बड़ी बेटी की मौत। यमुना एक्सप्रेस-वे पर कैंटर ने आगे चल रही दो कारों में टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में जगद्‌गुरु कृपालु जी महाराज की बड़ी बेटी डॉ. विशाखा त्रिपाठी की मौत हो गई। दो बेटियों डॉ. कृष्णा त्रिपाठी और डॉ. श्यामा त्रिपाठी की हालत गंभीर है। pic.twitter.com/Ad78X2H0Pr — Santosh Pathak (@Santoshp_ndls) November 24, 2024

ग्रेटर नोएडा - जगद्गुरु कृपालु जी महाराज की बेटियों का एक्सीडेंट ➡दिल्ली जाते समय यमुना एक्सप्रेस पर डंपर से एक्सीडेंट ➡हादसे में उनकी बड़ी बेटी डॉ.विशाखा त्रिपाठी का निधन ➡जबकी उनकी दोनो बेटियां गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं ➡डॉ.श्यामा त्रिपाठी और डॉ.कृष्णा त्रिपाठी की हालत गंभीर… pic.twitter.com/9wBSTlViQs — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 24, 2024

