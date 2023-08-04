After six days of anguish, the family of Army jawan Javed Ahmad Wani, who had gone missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, can finally breathe a sigh of relief. The 25-year-old soldier, who was on leave had gone missing with blood in his car, was found safe and sound yesterday. The distraught mother expressed her gratitude to the security forces for their dedicated efforts in locating her son. Jammu and Kashmir: Bank Security Guard Sanjay Pandith Shot Dead by Militants at Achan Village in Pulwama.

Missing Army Jawan is Found Alive, Mother Thanks Security Forces

Jammu and Kashmir | "I was in mourning for the last six days and was unable to sleep. When I heard the good news, I felt very happy. Now I want to thank all security forces who helped us find our son," says the mother of an Army jawan who went missing from Kulgam district. The… pic.twitter.com/RnaKb6THc4 — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)