Constable Pallabi Biswas of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Purulia has been honoured with the prestigious Jeevan Raksha Padak 2024 for her courageous and quick thinking in preventing a potential tragedy. Biswas demonstrated exceptional bravery when she saved a 65-year-old passenger from falling into the gap between a running train and the platform at Purulia Station. Her swift action and presence of mind averted a life-threatening incident, earning her widespread praise for her commitment to passenger safety. The Jeevan Raksha Padak is awarded to individuals who display remarkable courage in saving lives, and Biswas’s act is a shining example of selflessness and dedication to duty. ‘Pura Nashe Me Tha Ye’: RPF Officer Pulls Passenger’s Hair, Slaps Him for Smoking Weed on Train; Video Goes Viral.

RPF Constable Pallabi Biswas Recognized for Saving 65-Year-Old Passenger

Heartiest congratulations to Constable Pallabi Biswas of #RPF Purulia for being honored with the Jeevan Raksha Padak 2024. She has earned this prestigious "Jeevan Raksha Padak" as she displayed exemplary courage by saving a 65-year-old passenger from falling into the gap between… pic.twitter.com/XtcSZJXUCW — RPF INDIA (@RPF_INDIA) January 28, 2025

