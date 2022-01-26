Jammu and Kashmir police Assistant Sub-Inspector Babu Ram on Wednesaday was conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously by President Ram Nath Kovind on Republic Day 2022 for "displaying valour and exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror operation in Srinagar in August 2020. The highest peace-time military honour was received by Ram's wife and son. In the operation three terrorists were killed.

Tweet By ANI:

J&K Police ASI Babu Ram conferred with Ashok Chakra posthumously for "displaying valour & exemplary raw courage" during an anti-terror op in Srinagar in which he killed 3 terrorists in AuG 2020. His wife Rina Rani & son Manik receive the award from President Kovind#RepublicDay pic.twitter.com/ut2maxKEKM — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)