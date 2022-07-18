Tamil Nadu police on Monday, July 18 arrested Shakthi Matriculation school principal Shiva Sankaran, correspondent Ravikumar and secretary Shanthi over the death of a 17-year-old girl which sparks violence in the Kallakurichi region. The violence broke out in Kallakurichi as protesters set ablaze buses and school property demanding justice for the student's death.

