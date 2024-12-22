A major fire broke out in a sleeper bus travelling from Borivali, Mumbai, to Malvan, Sindhudurg, on Sunday midnight, forcing 34 passengers to narrowly escape. The fire started at the rear end of the bus when it reached Kolad in Raigad, near the Kokan railway bridge. The bus and all passengers’ luggage were completely charred in the blaze. The driver heard a blast and noticed smoke emanating from the rear, prompting him to halt the bus. Quickly reacting, the driver and conductor alerted the passengers, most of whom were asleep, allowing them to evacuate in time before the fire spread further. Rescue teams, including firefighters from Deepak Nitrate chemical company, arrived at the scene to extinguish the flames. Burari Fire: Blaze Erupts in Firecracker Factory in Delhi, Several Suffer Burn Injuries.

Kolad Bus Fire

