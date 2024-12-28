The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain in Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, and issued warnings for snowfall and cold waves in the region. An orange alert has been sounded for December 28, urging residents and tourists to remain cautious. Heavy snowfall in higher altitudes may cause disruptions, including road blockages. Authorities have advised avoiding unnecessary travel in affected areas and taking necessary precautions to combat freezing temperatures as IMD expects another cold wave from tomorrow. Recent snow in the region has already led to rescue operations for stranded tourists, highlighting the importance of preparedness as the weather conditions remain challenging. Delhi Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall To Continue in National Capital; Bitter Cold Grips the City.

Kullu Weather Forecast

