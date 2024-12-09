A tragic accident occurred in Mumbai on Monday night when a BEST bus rammed into several vehicles on SG Barve Marg near Anjum-E-Islam school in Kurla. The incident, reported at 9:50 pm, claimed the lives of three people and left 20 others injured. The injured were immediately rushed to the nearby Bhabha Hospital by emergency responders. Authorities are yet to determine the cause of the accident. A large crowd gathered at the accident site, causing additional challenges for rescue operations. Officials are investigating the incident, and further details are awaited. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) confirmed the casualty figures. Gujarat Road Accident: 7 Die As Two Cars Collide on Junagadh-Veraval Highway, Shocking Video Surfaces.

Kurla Accident

