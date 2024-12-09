At least seven people were killed in a tragic accident near Bhanduri village on the Junagadh-Veraval highway in Gujarat on Monday morning, December 9. Of the 7, 5 were students who were going for the exams. The accident took place at around 8 am today near Bhanduri village, located on the Junagadh-Veraval highway. Local residents immediately gathered and alerted the police and emergency services. The injured passengers were rushed to the hospital. Nadiad Road Accident: 3 Dead, 2 Others Injured After Car Collides With Truck on Ahmedabad Vadodara Express Highway in Gujarat (Watch Video).

Gujarat Road Accident

Gujarat: A collision between two cars near Bhanduri village on the Junagadh-Veraval highway killed seven people, including five students heading for an exam. The police arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to the hospital pic.twitter.com/B4C80qnFL9 — IANS (@ians_india) December 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)