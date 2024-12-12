Atul Subhash, a talented software engineer at Mahindra, tragically ended his life on December 9th, leaving his family and colleagues stunned. Despite no apparent signs of distress, Atul meticulously planned his final day, leaving behind a trail of emails and instructions that highlight his dedication to his work. Speaking about the incident, Atul's maternal uncle, Pawan Jalan, shared how the family was blindsided by his actions. "Even on the day of the incident, none of us sensed anything unusual," he said. Atul started his day as usual, having a 45-minute video call with his friend Manoj, followed by a conversation with his younger brother. By 1:30 PM, he had sent approximately 20 emails, including one to his employer. In the email, Atul wrote, "Sir, I am leaving a month's worth of work completed for you so that your company doesn't face any issues." He also provided detailed briefings to his juniors to ensure a smooth workflow in his absence. Bengaluru Techie Atul Subhash Hangs Himself to Death in Manjunath Layout Area; Leaves 24-Page Suicide Note Alleging Harassment by Wife, In-Laws (Watch Video).

Atul Subhash Sends 20 Emails to Company Before Tragic Suicide

Patna, Bihar: Atul Subhash's maternal uncle, Pawan Jalan, speaking about the tragic suicide of Atul on December 9th in Bengaluru, says, "...Even until the day of the incident, none of us sensed anything unusual. Atul had a 45-minute video call with Manoj that day, spoke to his… pic.twitter.com/BVVkMpYK17 — IANS (@ians_india) December 12, 2024

