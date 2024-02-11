A leopard sighting has caused alarm in Mumbai as CCTV footage captured the big cat walking behind the boundary wall of Oberoi Splendor on Jogeshwari - Vikhroli Link Road. The incident, recorded on Wednesday, February 7, has raised concerns about human-wildlife encounters in urban areas. Videos shared on X (formerly Twitter) depict the leopard strolling casually near the residential complex, prompting residents to exercise caution. Leopard Spotted in Mumbai Video: Big Cat Seen Roaming on Sets of Studio at Film City in Goregaon, Partially Eaten Carcass of Dog Found.

Leopard Spotted in Mumbai

Videos | Leopard spotted behind barbed boundary wall of Oberoi Splendor on JVLR in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/IZqsSm11mU — MUMBAI NEWS (@Mumbaikhabar9) February 11, 2024

