The Allahabad High Court recently said that liking an obscene post on Facebook or X is not an offence. However, the court said sharing or retweeting such posts is an offence. The court said that merely liking an obscene post on Facebook or X, formerly Twitter, would not constitute an offence under Section 67 of the Information Technology Act (IT Act). The high court said that sharing or retweeting obscene posts would amount to "transmission" under Section 67 of the IT Act. The court made these observations while hearing a petition to quash a case where a man (petitioner) was accused of posting provocative messages on social media. HC on Elderly Parents: India Is Land of Shravan Kumar; Children Are Under Moral and Legal Duty To Look After Parents, Says Allahabad High Court.

HC on Obscene Post

Liking obscene post on Facebook or X not offence but sharing, retweeting it is an offence: Allahabad High Courthttps://t.co/7Ta3srVVuX — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) October 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)