Assam Congress MP Abdul Khaleque on Monday faced ire over his post related to FIFA World Cup 2022 winning Captain Lionel Messi on Twitter. Abdul Khaleque Tweeted that "Messi Congratulations from the core of heart. We are proud of you for your Assam connection", after Argentina won the FIFA World Cup 2022. After a Twitter user inquired about the connection of Lionel Messi with Assam, he replied “Yes, he was born in Assam.” After facing reactions from Twitterattis, the Congress MP deleted the post. Lionel Messi 'Ends The GOAT Debate' Against Cristiano Ronaldo With FIFA World Cup 2022 Title Win, Declare Twitterati!

Lionel Messi Was Born in Assam, Claims Congress MP Abdul Khaleque

Congress MP after getting Messi Assam connection whatsapp forward pic.twitter.com/i5fwRqJryb — Political Kida (@PoliticalKida) December 19, 2022

