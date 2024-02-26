In preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Kerala, the Communist Party of India (CPI) has unveiled its candidates for key constituencies on February 26. Pannian Raveendran will contest from Thiruvananthapuram, Annie Raja from Wayanad, VS Sunil Kumar from Thrissur, and Arun Kumar from Mavelikara. Notably, CPI General Secretary D Raja confirmed Annie Raja's candidacy for the Wayanad seat, currently held by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Constitutes Election Committees for Eight States, Including Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh.

CPI Announces Candidates List for LS Polls

