A fire broke out on the ground floor of a residence in Raja Bazaar, Lucknow, leading to a swift response from local fire services. The incident occurred around 6:52 PM, with fire services receiving information about the blaze shortly thereafter. Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters began extinguishing the fire and discovered that several people were trapped on the upper floor of the residence. According to Chowk Fire Station Officer (FSO) Pushpendra Kumar, around 10-12 people were successfully rescued from the building. Further details about the incident, including the cause of the fire and the condition of the rescued individuals, are awaited. Himachal Pradesh Fire: Nine Employees of Perfume Manufacturing Factory Ablaze Still Missing in Baddi.

Lucknow Fire

VIDEO | "Around 6:52 PM, we received information that a fire broke out in a residence in Raja Bazar (in Lucknow). When we arrived at the location and were extinguishing the fire, we realised that some people were stuck on the upper floor. We rescued around 10-12 people," says… pic.twitter.com/z7uIo5lJGR — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 3, 2024

