In a shocking incident, three transgenders were seen indulging in a nasty fight in the middle of the road in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow. According to the reports, the incident is said to be of the night of December 26. In the video, the two transgenders can be seen pulling each other's hair as one of them was seen sitting on the floor. Reportedly, the trio got into an argument which later took an ugly turn. The cops were alerted but when they reached the spot, the trio was gone. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. Indore Shocker: Man Kills Woman He Met Online After Learning She Was Transgender; Arrested.

Transgenders Get Into Nasty Fight on Road:

