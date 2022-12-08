A student of class 11th has reportedly shot himself down using his father's licensed pistol here in Gwalior today. The youth was allegedly facing certain issues with his online classes which forced him to take the extreme step. No suicide notes have been found yet. The police is investigating the matter further. UP Shocker: Jilted Lover Kills Class 12 Student on Suspicion of Love Affair in Kanpur; Arrested.

MP Student Shot Himself Dead Using Father's Licensed Pistol in Gwalior:

Madhya Pradesh| A student of class 11th from Gwalior shot himself using his father’s licensed pistol. The boy likely was facing trouble with online classes, no suicide note found. Probe underway: Rajesh Dandotia, Additional SP, East Gwalior pic.twitter.com/zg4awEY7if — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 8, 2022

