In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a massive fire broke out at Mahakumbh Mela in Sector 22 of Prayagraj. A video of the blaze showing the tents at Sector 22 being engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. Speaking about the incident, a police official said that 15 tents were affected due to the blaze at Sector 22 in Prayagraj. "We took immediate action, extinguished the fire, and brought it under control," the official added. He also said that there were some difficulties due to the lack of access roads. "There have been no casualties, and no single burn," the officer said. Mahakumbh: 9.73 Crore Devotees Take Holy Dip at Sangam, Likely to Reach 10 Crore Mark Today.

Massive Blaze Erupts at Sector 22 at Mahakumbh Mela

No Casualty Reported

#WATCH | Prayagraj | UP Fire Department official Pramod Sharma says, "We got information about a fire in 15 tents under the Chatnag Ghat Police Station area, today. Taking immediate action, the fire was brought under control and doused. As per the SDM, it was an unauthorised tent… pic.twitter.com/a5cRkrCWKW — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2025

