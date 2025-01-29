A tragic stampede that resulted in 30 deaths and 60 injuries during the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj was caused by a combination of crowd management issues and unforeseen circumstances. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna provided insights into the incident, explaining the events that led to the tragedy. According to Krishna, barricades were placed in several areas, including the akhara and ghats, as part of crowd control measures. However, the barricades were staggered, and this arrangement inadvertently caused chaos. Krishna explained, "Some of these barricades are in a staggered arrangement, and due to this staggered nature, devotees who were lying on the ground or sitting were accidentally climbed over by others in the crowd." As the crowd grew denser, some devotees were inadvertently pushed down by those moving forward, unaware of the individuals sitting or lying down in the crowd. "The situation arose because the devotees waiting in the crowd couldn’t see those lying on the ground, which caused this unfortunate incident," said Krishna, adding that the incident occurred during a time of significant footfall when people were gathered for the religious ritual. DIG Vaibhav Krishna also revealed that strict instructions were given to avoid VIP protocols at the event. "On January 29th, strict instructions were given that no VIP protocol would be allowed, ensuring that the focus remained on public safety and order," he clarified. Mahakumbh Stampede: 30 Killed, 60 Injured During Tragedy on ‘Mauni Amavasya’ in Prayagraj, Says Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna.

DIG Vaibhav Krishna Explains Tragedy

Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh: DIG Vaibhav Krishna on #MahaKumbh2025 stampede says, "Barricades have been placed in the akhara area and other places. Barricades are also present on the ghats and akharas. Some of these barricades are in a staggered arrangement, and due to the staggered… pic.twitter.com/iLVwfJ73FE — IANS (@ians_india) January 29, 2025

