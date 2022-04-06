Amid the rising prices of fuel across the country, a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Nagpur has refused to sell petrol below Rs 50. Ravishankar Pardhi, the Petrol Pump owner said that it is not viable to operate machines for giving such a small quantity of petrol as they consume high electricity. "We took this decision to avoid a scuffle with people," he said.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | A petrol pump in Nagpur refuses to sell petrol below Rs.50 It's not viable to operate machines for giving such a small quantity of petrol as they consume high electricity. We took this decision to avoid a scuffle with people: Ravishankar Pardhi, Petrol Pump owner pic.twitter.com/NXOay5flOf — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)