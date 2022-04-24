Amid the ongoing row of playing Hanuman Chalisa, Amravati MP Navneet Rana, and her husband MLA Ravi Rana were sent to 14-days of judicial custody by Holiday and Sunday court of Metropolitan Magistrate, Bandra. The court has asked Mumbai Police to file their say on the bail plea on April 27. The hearing for the bail application has been scheduled for April 29. Rana couple's lawyer Rizwan Merchant is filing their bail application after the court-ordered 14-days of judicial custody.

Check tweet:

Maharashtra | Amravati MP Naveneet Rana & husband MLA Ravi Rana sent to 14-days of judicial custody by Bandra Magistrate's Court. Bail application kept for hearing on 29th April, Mumbai Police asked to file their say on bail plea on 27th April. pic.twitter.com/2gAvEEAH6L — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)