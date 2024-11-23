Ahead of the vote counting for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 23, Shiv Sena candidate Shaina NC visited the iconic Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers. Speaking to ANI, she expressed confidence in the results, stating, "The way Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar have worked in these two and a half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work." Reflecting optimism about her party's performance in the elections, she further added, "It will be history as it will be a hat-trick today." Maharashtra Election Result 2024 Live Streaming on ABP News: Watch Latest News Updates on Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results, Initial Trends, Winning Candidates and Party-Wise Seat Numbers.

Shaina NC Offers Prayers at Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai

#WATCH | Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai ahead of the counting of votes for #MaharashtraElection2024 (Video: Shaina NC office) pic.twitter.com/k87MPiLWBJ — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

Mumbai | Shiv Sena candidate from Mumba Devi assembly constituency, Shaina NC says, "The way Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar have worked in these two and half years, one thing is clear that people have voted based on their work. It will be history as it will be a… https://t.co/b3wt3m9JMUpic.twitter.com/4X8rbi4vQW — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2024

