The Maharashtra government recently the its general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for investigating cases in the state, a source from the Maharashtra Home department said. The decision by the Eknath Shinde-led government comes after the state government's general consent was earlier withdrawn by an order of the then MVA government-led by Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Government To Withdraw Cases Related to Political, Social Agitations Up to June 30 This Year.

Maharashtra Govt Reinstates General Consent to CBI

Maharashtra government has reinstated general consent to CBI for investigating cases in the state: Maharashtra Home department source The state government's general consent was earlier withdrawn by an order of the then MVA government. — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2022

