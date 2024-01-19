Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated AMRUT 2.0 scheme in Maharashtra's Solapur region on Friday, January 19, 2024. AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management. PM Modi also addressed a public rally in the region. PM Narendra Modi To Lay Foundation Stones of Eight AMRUT Projects in Maharashtra on January 19.

PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates AMRUT 2.0 Scheme in Solapur

#WATCH | PM Modi inaugurates AMRUT 2.0 scheme in Maharashtra's Solapur AMRUT 2.0 is designed to provide universal coverage of water supply through functional taps to all households in all the statutory towns in the country and coverage of sewerage/septage management. pic.twitter.com/mHVCjwCGOC — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2024

