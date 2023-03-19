In a shocking incident, a youth was chased and fired at by three people over an old dispute in Maharashtra's Nashik. The trio also attacked the youth with "koyta". The incident was caught on a nearby installed CCTV camera. To stop the youth, the trio first dashed their car into his vehicle. In the video, the youth can be seen getting out of the car and being chased by three. Pune: ‘Koyta Gang’ Menace Continues! Miscreants Wielding Machetes Vandalise Hotel, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

