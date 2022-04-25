On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said that threat of the imposition of the President's rule is always made, but it has no outcome. "If a poll situation arises, then the recent Kolhapur by-election result has shown what kind of result would be there," Pawar said in Pune.

