Tensions flared in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district after a procession celebrating Tipu Sultan triggered violent clashes between two groups. The dispute, which began over fireworks, quickly escalated into widespread violence, with stone-pelting and the setting of vehicles and shops on fire. According to reports, the clashes began following a disagreement related to fireworks during the procession. The situation spiralled out of control, resulting in significant property damage and injuries. Police were forced to take immediate action, using tear gas and lathi charges to disperse the unruly crowds and restore order. In the wake of the violence, 18 individuals were arrested, and an FIR was filed against 70-80 unidentified people. Authorities have increased police presence in the area, deploying additional forces to prevent further disturbances. Investigations are ongoing as the police continue to gather evidence and maintain peace in the region. Maharashtra: Maha Vikas Aghadi Faces Existential Crisis, Mahayuti Betting Big on Consolidation.

Tipu Sultan Procession Triggers Violent Clashes in Buldhana

