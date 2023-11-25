In further trouble for Mahua Moitra, the CBI has registered a preliminary enquiry against the Trinamool Congress MP in connection with allegations of “bribe-for-query” for raising questions in Parliament. The CBI action came on the directions of Lokpal, which had earlier forwarded the matter to the agency following a complaint filed by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey. Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Controversy: Advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai Accuses TMC MP of Trespassing, Intimidation at His Residence, Writes to SHO Hauz Khas.

Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case

CBI initiates inquiry against TMC MP Mahua Moitra to investigate allegations of “bribe for query” for raising questions in Parliament: CBI Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/b2KykA2I7T — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)