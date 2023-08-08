In a shocking incident, a woman who was nursing her child at the roadside in the Phulbagh intersection of the Gwalior district was subjected to molestation. Undeterred by the situation, she displayed remarkable courage by promptly confronting the alleged perpetrator and reprimanding him with her footwear. The scene garnered significant attention, attracting a large crowd. Upon the swift arrival of the police at the scene, the assembled crowd handed over the alleged offender to the authorities. Molestor Thrashed in Ahmedabad Video: Teen Sisters Thrash Man With Belt After He Tries to Molest Minor Girl.

Man Beaten For Molesting Woman in MP Video

Woman thrashes man with chappal for 'molesting' her while she was breastfeeding her child in MP's Gwalior, video goes viral 👇#MadhyaPradesh #Gwalior #Viral #India #Woman pic.twitter.com/XSBB6ebR1V — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) August 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)