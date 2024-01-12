While addressing the Rashtriya Yuva Mahotsav at Tapovan Ground in Maharashtra’s Nashik, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed spiritual Guru Swami Vivekanand on his birth anniversary. During his address on Friday, January 12, 2024, PM Modi said, “Today is a day of the youth power of India. This day is dedicated to the great man who filled India with new energy in the days of slavery. I am glad to be here on the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekanand. My greetings on Rashtriya Yuva Divas.” Today is the birth anniversary of Rajmata Jija Bai, who is the symbol of 'Nari Shakti' in India, he further added. In praise of the Maharashtra city, PM Modi stated, “Various great personalities of India are connected to Maharashtra. Lord Ram spent a long time in Nashik's Panchvati.” Maharashtra: PM Narendra Modi Offers Prayers at Shree Kalaram Mandir, Pays Floral Tribute to Swami Vivekananda in Nashik (Watch Videos).

PM Narendra Modi Hails Swami Vivekanand in Nashik

