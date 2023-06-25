Billionaire and Reliance chief Mukesh Ambani organised a special "mango manorath" at his residence Antilla on Saturday and performed a pooja. This special moment was recorded, and the video of aam manorath was posted on social media, which soon went viral. Ambani Group is one of the largest single producers of mangos or Aam globally, with the stocks being exported to multiple countries. 'Washington Moment': Anand Mahindra, Mukesh Ambani, Vrinda Kapoor Bump Into NASA Astronaut Sunita Williams While Booking Uber Ride in US, Take Selfie Together (See Pic).

‘Mango Manorath’ at Mukesh Ambani Residence

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)