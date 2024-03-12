Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to resign as Haryana Chief Minister today, sources said. They added that Manohar Lal Khattar may contest the Lok Sabha Election 2024. The Khattar Cabinet is likely to give a collective resignation today. According to reports, Nayab Saini or Sanjay Bhatia may replace him. Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar Boards Train To Travel From Chandigarh to Delhi (Watch Video).

Manohar Lal Khattar May Resign As Haryana CM

हरियाणा के मुख्यमंत्री ML Khattar आज इस्तीफ़ा दे सकते हैं आज हरियाणा ख़बरों में रहेगा … full story soon on @TheRedMike — Saurabh shukla (@Saurabh_Unmute) March 12, 2024

Manohar Lal May Contest Lok Sabha Polls

BIG BREAKING: BJP CEC has finalised at least one CM of a BJP ruled state would be contesting Lok Sabha polls Names of two CMs were proposed. Two-time CM Manohar Lal Khattar to be likely removed as CM today & may be asked to contest Lok Sabha polls Decision after meet with JJP pic.twitter.com/z2VqVPSsLm — Rohan Dua (@rohanduaT02) March 12, 2024

