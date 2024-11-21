Former Karnataka minister and BJP leader Manohar Tahsildar passed away on Wednesday night, November 20, at the age of 80, at a private hospital in Bengaluru following an illness. CM Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences on X, praying for the departed soul and offering his sympathies to Tahsildar's family. Tahsildar, who served as a minister in the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government, was elected to the Hangal Assembly constituency four times. He also briefly joined JD(S) in 2023 before returning to the BJP. He is survived by his wife, four sons, and two daughters. Kanakadasa Jayanthi 2024: CM Siddaramaiah Pays Tribute to Poet and Social Reformer on Birth Anniversary in Bengaluru (Watch Video).

CM Siddaramaiah Condoles Demise of Former Minister Manohar Tahsildar

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)