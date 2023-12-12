Renowned Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil suffers a health setback following his speech at a meeting in Ambajogai. His health deteriorated after the public gathering, post which he was rushed to Thorat Hospital in Ambajogai, which is in the Beed district in Maharashtra, on Tuesday, December 12. Previously, Patil launched an attack on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday, claiming that he is inciting strife among Maratha leaders. For the first time, the Maharashtra branch of the BJP reacted, warning Patil against going against Fadnavis and threatening possible consequences from the Maratha community. Maratha Reservation: Manoj Jarange-Patil Agrees to End Fast Amid Quota Row, Gives Maharashtra Government Two Month's Time.

Manoj Jarange Patil Hospitalised

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Manoj Jarange Patil, a prominent figure in the Maratha agitation has been admitted to the hospital in Beed district. pic.twitter.com/O6IPVjX0UH — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2023

