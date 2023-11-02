Maratha activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Thursday has reportedly agreed to end his indefinite fast after a delegation from the Maharashtra government met with him at the protest site in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna. Manoj Jarange-Patil has given a fresh deadline of January 2, 2024, for granting reservation to the Maratha community. Manoj Jarange ended his 9-day-old fast and asked the government to resolve the issue of the Maratha reservation within two months. Maratha Quotas Definitely Coming, but Government Need Time; Activists Must Shun Violence, Says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Maratha Reservation:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)