Matheran, the popular hill station in Maharashtra, is seeing low footfall, as local residents have called for an indefinite bandh. According to reports, the indefinite bandh has been called as a protest against the alleged loot of tourists visiting the hill station by horsemen. Local residents and business owners are claiming that tourist traffic has gone down in the area due to fleecing by horse owners. It is learned that the horsemen are charging tourists INR 500 to INR 1000 for a 2 km ride from Dasturi to Matheran. Reports also suggest that vehicles are not being allowed inside Matheran and have to be parked at Daturi Naka, which is 2 km away from the hill station. ‘Your Officers Can Be Under Pressure, Not Judiciary’, Says Supreme Court After Maharashtra Government Questions Correctness of Judicial Officer’s Report on Allotment of E-Rickshaw Licences in Matheran.

Matheran Goes on Indefinite Bandh

