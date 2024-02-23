The Maharashtra FDA has slammed McDonald's for allegedly using cheaper vegetable oil substitutes instead of real cheese in burgers and nuggets. The FDA suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar after discovering the practice, prompting the chain to remove the word "cheese" from certain items. This move follows a month-long investigation last year, which found that the fast-food giant was using cheese alternatives without proper labelling, potentially misleading consumers. While the suspension has been revoked after name changes, further actions by the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India may follow. McDonald's awaits potential nationwide repercussions for its practices. ‘McDonald’s Can’t Afford Tomatoes!’ The Food Chain Temporarily Suspended the Use of Tomatoes in Delhi Due to Sharp Price Surge in Northern India.

Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on McDonald's Over Cheese Substitutes

I am loving it! #Maharashtra FDA cracked down on fast food giant #McDonalds for using #fakecheese. Outlets use substitutes in burgers & nuggets instead of real cheese. McDonald's outlet in #Ahmednagar license suspended pic.twitter.com/J9oxS3WWiP — Siddhi Somani (@sidis28) February 23, 2024

Fast food chain giant, McDonald's is caught using fake cheese in its burgers and nuggets in one of its outlets in Maharashtra, India. The Ahmednagar outlet's license has been suspended by FDA. @mcdonaldsindia #McDonalds #veganfood #DailyNews pic.twitter.com/7GpTsCcvbz — Akash Dhanurkar (@Akashdhanurkar1) February 23, 2024

McDonald's Accused of Using Cheese Substitutes

Maharashtra FDA cracks down on #McDonald's for 'fake' cheese FDA has suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar, prompting the chain to erase the word "cheese" from various items at the location.https://t.co/G11yFXfZLZ — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) February 23, 2024

