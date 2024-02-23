The Maharashtra FDA has slammed McDonald's for allegedly using cheaper vegetable oil substitutes instead of real cheese in burgers and nuggets. The FDA suspended the license of a McDonald's outlet in Ahmednagar after discovering the practice, prompting the chain to remove the word "cheese" from certain items. This move follows a month-long investigation last year, which found that the fast-food giant was using cheese alternatives without proper labelling, potentially misleading consumers. While the suspension has been revoked after name changes, further actions by the Food Safety & Standards Authority of India may follow. McDonald's awaits potential nationwide repercussions for its practices. ‘McDonald’s Can’t Afford Tomatoes!’ The Food Chain Temporarily Suspended the Use of Tomatoes in Delhi Due to Sharp Price Surge in Northern India.

Maharashtra FDA Cracks Down on McDonald's Over Cheese Substitutes

