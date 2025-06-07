A massive fire broke out in a three-storey building in Shastri Nagar, Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The structure housed a paint shop on the ground floor and a health club above. Flames quickly engulfed the entire building, sending thick smoke into the sky. Firefighters rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control after several hours. No casualties were reported, though the property suffered extensive damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Kingdom of Dreams Fire: Thick Black Smoke Billows Into Sky As Major Blaze Erupts at Entertainment Complex KOD in Gurugram (Watch Videos).

Meerut Fire

उत्तर प्रदेश – मेरठ के शास्त्रीनगर इलाके में भीषण आग से 3 मंजिला बिल्डिंग जल गई। इसमें पेंट शॉप और हेल्थ क्लब था। pic.twitter.com/UPeXyMNbuo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 7, 2025

