The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday declared one of the Jaish-e-Mohammad commanders, Ashiq Ahmed Nengroo as an individual ‘terrorist’ under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Nengroo, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama has been involved in the infiltration of terrorists into J&K and is now engaged in a campaign to orchestrate terror in J&K, remote-controlled from Pakistan.

