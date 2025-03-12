The Ministry of Defence signed a capital acquisition contract with BEL (Bharat Electronics Limited) for procuring a Low-Level Transportable Radar called Ashwini. The Electronics and Radar Development Establishment and DRDO indigenously designed and developed the Ashwini radar to enhance India's air surveillance capabilities, The contract was signed for INR 2,906 crore. 7th Pay Commission: Union Cabinet Likely To Approve Lowest DA Hike in 7 Years for Central Govt Employees, Pensioners; Check Details.

Ministry of Defence, BEL Sign Contract for Ashwini Radar Procurement

Ministry of Defence has signed a capital acquisition contract with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Ghaziabad, for the procurement of Low-Level Transportable Radar, Ashwini at a cost of Rs 2,906 crore. The radar has been indigenously designed and developed by the Electronics… pic.twitter.com/UiPJ8LxL1Q — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) March 12, 2025

