Reports of a second explosion in Punjab’s Mohali which surfaced on media reports around 18 hours after an RPG blast was reported in the area is false, police said. This comes just as Punjab Police and security forces in Mohali remain on high alert regarding multiple threats and incidents reported in the city. On late Monday night, a projectile was fired at the Punjab Police intelligence building, which resulted in a blast. According to reports, the blast took place on the third floor of the Punjab Police building, when a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was thrown through an opening.

Don’t Spread Rumours. No second blast at Punjab Police Intelligence HQ. From Last 8 hrs i dint heard anything. Only temp is getting Hotter, now 37Degree. “कृपया संयम बरतें” pic.twitter.com/tBoddMVWbH — Manish Prasad (@manishindiatv) May 10, 2022

